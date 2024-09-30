Short Interest in Magna Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGMNF) Increases By 23.2%

Magna Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGMNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 166,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

MGMNF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.91. 16,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,047. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57. Magna Mining has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

About Magna Mining

Magna Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, and platinum group metal deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned the Shakespeare Mine consisting of 29 patented claims, 3 leased claims, and 787 mining claims covering an area of 18074.94 hectares located in Sudbury, Canada.

