Short Interest in Magna Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGMNF) Increases By 23.2%

Magna Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGMNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 166,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Magna Mining Price Performance
MGMNF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.91. 16,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,047. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57. Magna Mining has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.00.
About Magna Mining
