Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in September

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,634,800 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 2,139,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Nine Dragons Paper Price Performance

Shares of NDGPF stock remained flat at $0.46 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 102,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,547. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. Nine Dragons Paper has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59.

About Nine Dragons Paper

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

