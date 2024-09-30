Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,900 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

MGDDY stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MGDDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.