Short Interest in Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Drops By 13.3%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.0 days.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of JGHAF stock remained flat at $26.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.70. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $26.70.

Get Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upgraded Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.