Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in September

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Montage Gold Price Performance
Shares of MAUTF stock remained flat at $1.43 during trading hours on Monday. 22,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,010. Montage Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11.
Montage Gold Company Profile
