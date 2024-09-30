Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in September

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Montage Gold Price Performance

Shares of MAUTF stock remained flat at $1.43 during trading hours on Monday. 22,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,010. Montage Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11.

Montage Gold Company Profile

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

