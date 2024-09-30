Short Interest in Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKY) Rises By 20.0%

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Nabtesco Stock Performance

Shares of NCTKY stock remained flat at $9.12 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71. Nabtesco has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.98.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, test equipment, door operating units, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

