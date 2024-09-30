Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,836,300 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 3,433,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,025.9 days.
Iveco Group Price Performance
Shares of IVCGF traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061. Iveco Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86.
About Iveco Group
