Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,836,300 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 3,433,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,025.9 days.

Iveco Group Price Performance

Shares of IVCGF traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061. Iveco Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86.

Get Iveco Group alerts:

About Iveco Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Iveco Group N.V. engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, servicing, and financing of trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense, and other applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Iveco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.