Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JBPHF) Short Interest Down 13.8% in September

Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JBPHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,435,500 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 1,665,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JBPHF remained flat at $0.30 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Group has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.30.

About Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Group

Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Group Co, Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focusing on the in-house discovery and development of oncology therapies. The company's lead drug development programs include two clinical-stage allosteric Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) inhibitors comprising JAB-3312 and JAB-3068 for the treatment of esophageal cancer; JAB-8263, a small molecule inhibitor of BET family proteins regulating MYC transcription to treat various cancers; and JAB-21822, an oral small molecule targeting mutant KRAS G12C protein.

