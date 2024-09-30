Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JBPHF) Short Interest Down 13.8% in September

Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JBPHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,435,500 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 1,665,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:JBPHF remained flat at $0.30 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Group has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.30.
About Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Group
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.