Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Short Interest Up 21.2% in September

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,139,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the August 31st total of 3,415,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41,390.0 days.

Keppel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KPELF remained flat at $4.60 during trading hours on Monday. 8,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,347. Keppel has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $5.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92.

Keppel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Keppel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

