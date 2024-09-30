Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:VGRO)

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1082 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio stock remained flat at C$36.38 on Monday. 150,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,929. Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio has a 12 month low of C$28.90 and a 12 month high of C$36.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.51.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.