Short Interest in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Increases By 21.8%

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BILL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of BILL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BILL from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BILL from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BILL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.24.

Get BILL alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BILL

Insider Transactions at BILL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig bought 21,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,525.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 80,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,415.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $43,964.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,639.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John R. Rettig purchased 21,124 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,525.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,415.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 68,372 shares of company stock worth $3,404,826 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in BILL by 201.6% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 344,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,141,000 after purchasing an additional 230,435 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of BILL by 602.3% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 61,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 52,758 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Stock Performance

BILL stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.75. The stock had a trading volume of 904,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -67.32 and a beta of 1.61. BILL has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $118.69.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. BILL had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. BILL’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BILL will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About BILL

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.