MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.
View Our Latest Analysis on MiNK Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics
MiNK Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ INKT remained flat at $0.75 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 15,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,730. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.06.
MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About MiNK Therapeutics
MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MiNK Therapeutics
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Stock Average Calculator
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.