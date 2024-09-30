BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,800 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 396,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 775,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 200,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $1,485,224.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,754,228 shares in the company, valued at $390,381,287.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 1,794,706 shares of company stock valued at $13,270,094 in the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,203,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after buying an additional 423,468 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

BIGZ traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $7.61. 725,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,376. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.64%.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

