Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Expands By 22.0%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the August 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of IFNNY stock traded down $1.18 on Monday, reaching $35.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,979. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.04. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.90.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 14.08%. Analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IFNNY shares. New Street Research raised shares of Infineon Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays raised Infineon Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

