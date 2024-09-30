Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.60.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $220.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.15. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $224.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

