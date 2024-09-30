Neutrino USD Hits One Day Trading Volume of $596.81 (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $596.81 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 408,891,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,624,026 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar neutrino (USDN) is a crypto-collateralized token pegged to the US dollar. The first stablecoin protocol which gives holders the ability to stake with rewards generated by the Waves Platform’s economy. This token is used as a payment token in various dApps and services and is also traded on different markets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

