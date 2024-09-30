Rune Price Reaches $5.11 on Major Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. Rune has a market cap of $25,414.45 and approximately $49,177.33 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One Rune token can now be purchased for about $5.11 or 0.00008037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rune Profile

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 4,972 tokens. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 4,972.32740384. The last known price of Rune is 5.10659808 USD and is down -4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $112,666.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

