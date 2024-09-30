UMA Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $28.10 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. UMA has a total market capitalization of $220.01 million and approximately $28.10 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA token can currently be bought for $2.65 or 0.00004170 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, UMA has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UMA Token Profile

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 121,344,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,971,535 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

