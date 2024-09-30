Gnosis (GNO) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for about $167.62 or 0.00263574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gnosis has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Gnosis has a total market cap of $434.06 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000070 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.06 or 0.00265838 BTC.

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis (GNO) is a decentralised platform for prediction markets and DeFi, with GNO tokens used for governance, staking, and incentivisation. It was created by Martin Köppelmann and Stefan George in 2017.”

