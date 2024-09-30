Komodo Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.74 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $35.30 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00043927 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00037508 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00012722 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,487,577 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.