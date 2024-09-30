Navcoin One Day Volume Hits $4,016.42 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0344 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $4,016.42 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00073261 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00019052 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007640 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,426.91 or 0.39982945 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

