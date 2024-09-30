High Falls Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

High Falls Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,479 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 18.2% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $75,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVV opened at $574.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $577.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $555.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

