NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $12.84 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,713 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,856 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $12,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 20,654 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

UBER opened at $75.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.28 billion, a PE ratio of 122.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day moving average is $70.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

