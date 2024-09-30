American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Invst LLC

Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 62.5% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in American Express by 42.2% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.78.

American Express Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AXP opened at $271.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $272.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. American Express’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

