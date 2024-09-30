Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 89.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 60.7% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $194.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.38.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

