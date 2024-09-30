Kampmann Melissa S. Has $1.97 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kampmann Melissa S. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $399.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $396.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $403.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $368.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.90.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.88.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

