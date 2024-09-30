Aevo Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Aevo has a market capitalization of $335.81 million and approximately $34.92 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aevo has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Aevo token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aevo

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. The official message board for Aevo is aevo.mirror.xyz. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 874,266,261.3497198 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.4234722 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $33,540,412.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aevo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

