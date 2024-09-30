Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in September

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Lendlease Group Stock Performance

LLESY remained flat at $4.56 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. Lendlease Group has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $5.12.

Get Lendlease Group alerts:

Lendlease Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.0213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Lendlease Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Lendlease Group Company Profile

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.