Saratoga Research & Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,275 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 2.0% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $44,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,759 shares of company stock worth $17,642,653 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $515.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $545.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.82. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $228.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

