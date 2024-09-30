Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO Sells $2,348,559.36 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $2,348,559.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,873,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,322,993.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 25th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.75. The company had a trading volume of 18,844,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,469,043. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $649.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 357,367 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $56,338,000 after acquiring an additional 86,634 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,185 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.62.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

