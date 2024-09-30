Short Interest in Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Expands By 19.5%

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,100 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the August 31st total of 230,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,077,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Performance

Shares of MBGYY stock traded down C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$16.11. 468,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,697. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 12 month low of C$14.53 and a 12 month high of C$20.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.79.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

