IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Short Interest Update

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 624,400 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the August 31st total of 556,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,248.8 days.

IGM Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IGIFF traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.80. 404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,522. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.17. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $30.45.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4091 per share. This represents a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.85%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.