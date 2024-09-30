CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Hits $26.52 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $26.52 million and $1.27 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0329 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009143 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00013689 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,576.24 or 0.99971455 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008021 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006848 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03408226 USD and is down -4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $1,724,339.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

