Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.92

Shares of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of -0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $299.34 million during the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 19.37%.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

