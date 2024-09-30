Uquid Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $34.98 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $34.98 million and $912,028.75 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for $3.50 or 0.00005501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is a system that simplifies the use of cryptocurrencies by offering debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR, as well as cryptocurrency ATMs around the world. It was awarded “the top debit card of the year” in 2016. The UQUD team plans to use the Ethereum blockchain to improve their services and offer new features such as visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) will serve as the platform’s medium of exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

