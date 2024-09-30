ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $110.91 Million

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One ANyONe Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00001965 BTC on exchanges. ANyONe Protocol has a market capitalization of $110.91 million and $739,337.01 worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ANyONe Protocol has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ANyONe Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000070 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.06 or 0.00265838 BTC.

ANyONe Protocol Profile

ANyONe Protocol was first traded on June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,745,887 tokens. The official website for ANyONe Protocol is anyone.io. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn.

Buying and Selling ANyONe Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANyONe Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 90,963,750.7701165 in circulation. The last known price of ANyONe Protocol is 1.28352023 USD and is down -5.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $731,147.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyone.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANyONe Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANyONe Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANyONe Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANyONe Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANyONe Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.