Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.18

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $35.26 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00043856 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00014238 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,269,737 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

