WAX (WAXP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.55 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $122.81 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WAX has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,257,823,521 coins and its circulating supply is 3,503,416,684 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,257,413,190.28922 with 3,501,797,159.0263853 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03636836 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $6,330,753.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

