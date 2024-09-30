International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Update

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,800 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the August 31st total of 433,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 129.5 days.

Shares of IPCFF traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,544. International Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.25.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

