Energi Price Down 6.5% This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Energi has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $345,020.05 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0703 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00043856 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00014238 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 81,265,966 coins and its circulating supply is 81,265,980 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

