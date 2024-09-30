Decred (DCR) Price Down 3.5% This Week

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last seven days, Decred has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market cap of $198.12 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.12 or 0.00019052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00073261 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007640 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,426.91 or 0.39982945 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,351,633 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

