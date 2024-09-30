Non-Playable Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $236.83 Million (NPC)

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Non-Playable Coin token can now be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Non-Playable Coin has a market cap of $236.83 million and $6.31 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Non-Playable Coin has traded up 53.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Non-Playable Coin Profile

Non-Playable Coin’s genesis date was July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin. The official website for Non-Playable Coin is www.npc.com.

Non-Playable Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Non-Playable Coin has a current supply of 8,050,126,520 with 7,248,766,321.601632 in circulation. The last known price of Non-Playable Coin is 0.0300297 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $4,694,078.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.npc.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Playable Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Non-Playable Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Non-Playable Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

