Short Interest in Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Rises By 6.6%

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 859,900 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the August 31st total of 806,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 122.8 days.
Interfor Stock Performance
Shares of Interfor stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,345. Interfor has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10.
Interfor Company Profile
