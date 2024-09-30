Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (VGRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on October 8th

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1082 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of VGRO stock remained flat at C$36.38 during mid-day trading on Monday. 150,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,929. Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio has a twelve month low of C$28.90 and a twelve month high of C$36.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.51.

