Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s 2nd Largest Position

Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,027 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,691 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 10.2% of Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $103,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,184,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,490,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $35,991.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,184,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,490,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,494 shares of company stock valued at $118,230,884. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $707.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $669.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $644.91. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $725.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.