Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,507,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 974,715 shares of company stock worth $579,704,927. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on KO
Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:KO opened at $71.79 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.77. The firm has a market cap of $309.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.60.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.