Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,507,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 974,715 shares of company stock worth $579,704,927. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KO

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:KO opened at $71.79 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.77. The firm has a market cap of $309.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.