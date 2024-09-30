Price Jennifer C. Has $998,000 Stock Position in Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)

Price Jennifer C. lessened its position in Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,532,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700,000 shares during the period. Trinity Place accounts for about 1.2% of Price Jennifer C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Price Jennifer C. owned approximately 0.13% of Trinity Place worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Trinity Place Price Performance

Shares of TPHS stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.08.

Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. Trinity Place had a negative net margin of 104.00% and a negative return on equity of 5,086.83%.

Trinity Place Company Profile

Trinity Place Holdings Inc operates as a real estate holding, investment, development, and asset management company in the United States. Its assets are located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan; and a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey. The company also controls various intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector, including FilenesBasement.com, its rights to the Stanley Blacker brand, as well as the intellectual property associated with the running of the Brides event and An Educated Consumer.

