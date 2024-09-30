High Falls Advisors Inc Purchases 73,438 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

High Falls Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,438 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 5.2% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $21,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $107.90 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

