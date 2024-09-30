High Falls Advisors Inc Has $2.53 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

High Falls Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises about 0.6% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,355,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 45,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $46.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.64.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

