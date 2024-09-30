ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Update

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,014,300 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the August 31st total of 898,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
ALS Stock Performance
CPBLF stock remained flat at $8.51 during mid-day trading on Monday. ALS has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $9.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45.
ALS Company Profile
