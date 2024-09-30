ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Update

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,014,300 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the August 31st total of 898,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

ALS Stock Performance

CPBLF stock remained flat at $8.51 during mid-day trading on Monday. ALS has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $9.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45.

ALS Company Profile

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Commodities and Life Sciences. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies.

